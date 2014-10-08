Ilham Aliyev makes a phone call to Russian President

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ /Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev telephoned President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani President.

The head of state Ilham Aliyev congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday and wished him further success in his presidential activities and robust health.

The President of the Russian Federation thanked Ilham Aliyev for his attention and wishes.

The heads of state stressed that bilateral relations between the two countries were successfully developing in all areas. The parties also noted the importance of high-level meetings in terms of the expansion of cooperation and expressed their confidence that Azerbaijani-Russian relations would further strengthen.