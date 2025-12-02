Ilham Aliyev congratulates UAE President on Independence Day

Azerbaijan"s President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory message to the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of the UAE"s Independence Day.

According to Report, the letter reads:

"Dear Brother,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to convey to you and, through you, to all your fraternal people my sincerest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday of the United Arab Emirates – Independence Day.

We are immensely pleased to see the large-scale construction initiatives being implemented across the country under your resolute leadership, resulting in magnificent and exemplary progress. All of this has been possible thanks to your multifaceted activity, wise leadership, and tireless service to the Motherland and the people.

Relations between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates are based on brotherhood, friendship, mutual trust, understanding and support between our peoples. It is gratifying that our interstate relations, built on these solid foundations, have developed along an upward trajectory over the past period and reached a qualitatively new level. Undoubtedly, high-level regular reciprocal visits, meetings and close cooperation contribute to more rapid development and strengthening of these relations.

Your official visit to Azerbaijan in September provided a new impetus to the advancement of our bilateral relations. Several documents signed during the visit, particularly the "Joint Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates," have elevated our interstate relations to a higher level, and expanded our interaction across new domains, along with the traditional areas of cooperation. At the same time, your visit to the liberated Karabakh region during your trip holds a profound symbolic meaning, and we evaluate it as a clear example of our brotherhood and solidarity.

Currently, cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates covers a broad range of areas. Our fruitful joint activities in the economic and trade, oil and gas, renewable energy, investment, digitalization and other areas are developing successfully.

I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts consistently and successfully to strengthen and diversify our cooperation that will serve the well-being of our countries and peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your high state activities, and the brotherly people of the United Arab Emirates everlasting peace and prosperity."