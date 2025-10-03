Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Frank-Walter Steinmeier on German Unity Day

    Foreign policy
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 11:35
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Frank-Walter Steinmeier on German Unity Day

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of October 3 – German Unity Day, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The letter reads:

    "Dear Mr. President,

    On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of October 3 – German Unity Day.

    Germany is an important partner for us, and we attach great importance to the comprehensive development of our bilateral relations. Your visit to Azerbaijan in April gave a fresh impetus to the advancement of our cooperation, which encompasses a broad agenda.

    I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to further develop the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Germany, sustain our mutually beneficial cooperation across various fields, and enrich it with new content.

    On this festive occasion, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Germany lasting peace and prosperity.

    Azərbaycan Prezidenti Alman Birliyi Günü münasibəti ilə Frank-Valter Ştaynmayeri təbrik edib
    Ильхам Алиев поздравил Франка-Вальтера Штайнмайера по случаю Дня германского единства

