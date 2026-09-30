Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of ADEX 2026

President Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants of the ADEX 2026 – the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition and Securex Caspian 2026 – the 15th Anniversary International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment

According to Report, the message reads:

"Esteemed exhibition participants and dear guests,

I congratulate you on the occasion of the opening of ADEX 2026 – the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition and Securex Caspian 2026 – the 15th Anniversary International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment, and sincerely welcome you to Azerbaijan.

It is gratifying to witness that the ADEX exhibition, traditionally held in the city of Baku, has transformed into one of the region"s most authoritative and beneficial defense industry platforms. The growing interest in this exhibition year after year, along with the participation of numerous countries and leading companies, clearly reflects the relevance and international prestige of the event.

Bringing together defense industry institutions, military experts, and companies from friendly and partner nations, this important international exhibition creates valuable opportunities to showcase the latest technologies across various sectors of the defense industry, modern weapons systems, samples of military equipment, and innovative solutions; discuss new prospects for cooperation; and establish mutually beneficial partnerships.

Strengthening defense capability and ensuring national security are among the priority areas of Azerbaijan"s state policy. As a result of consistent measures, our country's defense industry, having undergone significant development, has now entered a qualitatively new stage and significantly expanded its production capabilities. Defense products manufactured by local enterprises, while occupying an important place in the supply of our Armed Forces, also stand out for their competitiveness in international markets and are met with particular interest by relevant institutions in various countries. The achievements made by Azerbaijan in the field of defense industry serve to strengthen our country's military-technical potential and deepen cooperation with friendly and partner states.

Today, the quality and reliability of Azerbaijan's defense industry products are highly appreciated at the international level. The ADEX exhibition is of particular significance in presenting to the international community the strength and potential of our country's defense-industrial complex, including its innovative technologies, as well as modern products and new achievements of defense industry enterprises from our partner countries.

The Securex Caspian exhibition, taking place alongside ADEX and marking its 15th anniversary edition this year, has, for its part, gained great prestige as one of the specialized events demonstrating advanced technologies in the fields of security, protection, rescue, and emergency management.

I am confident that the ADEX and Securex Caspian exhibitions will make an important contribution to establishing new business contacts among participants, as well as strengthening military-technical cooperation.

I sincerely welcome each of you once again and wish the exhibitions every success and all participants fruitful work!"