ICESCO chief congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

ICESCO Director General Salim bin Mohammed al-Malik sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

The letter reads:

"Excellency,

It is with the utmost honor and sincere pleasure that I extend to You, on behalf of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and myself, our warmest congratulations on being awarded the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

This distinguished award, which carries the name of the late Sheikh Zayed, is a fitting tribute to a leader whose life was dedicated to the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence. Your receipt of this honor is a powerful testament to your courageous leadership and unwavering commitment to opening a new chapter of peace for the South Caucasus.

We have followed with great hope the historic peace initiative between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It is deeply encouraging to see that in the months since the signing of the Joint Declaration in Washington on 8 August 2025, as Your Excellency has also noted, both societies have begun to witness the real benefits of peace, including promising steps in bilateral trade and transit. This tangible progress from dialogue to cooperation is truly commendable.

ICESCO strongly supports this vital journey toward a final and comprehensive peace agreement. We are confident that the foundations being laid today will ensure lasting stability, security, and prosperity for the future generations of the region. The Organization stands ready to support these endeavors through our programmes in education, science, and culture, which aim to build bridges of mutual understanding and solidarity.

On every occasion, I have been profoundly impressed by your dedication to building a prosperous and peaceful future for the people of Azerbaijan. This award reaffirms that your vision is now paving the way for harmony across the region.

Your Excellency, please accept once again our heartfelt congratulations on this well-deserved international recognition. We extend to you our very best wishes for your continued success in guiding the Republic of Azerbaijan toward a future defined by enduring peace and fraternity.

Let me avail myself of this opportunity to extend to Your Excellency the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem."