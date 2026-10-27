ICESCO, Azerbaijan joint efforts restore schools in Syria, promote girls' education in Africa

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ICESCO, with the support of Azerbaijan, is restoring more than 100 schools in Syria and building 10 more, and together with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, is promoting girls' education in Burkina Faso and Niger, Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Salim M. AlMalik said, speaking at the opening of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, cooperation with Azerbaijan gives practical substance to ICESCO's commitment to peace, intercultural dialogue, and the development of education.

He emphasized that every educational opportunity expands a child's prospects and strengthens society's confidence in its future.

Salim M. AlMalik noted that the highest manifestation of leadership is the ability to make peace possible and lay a solid foundation for preserving it.

"I am honored to reaffirm ICESCO's commitment to the vision that brings us to Baku: dialogue as a responsibility of leadership and foundation for peace," he said.

The director-general thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his unwavering support for the Baku Process, which, according to him, has provided intercultural dialogue with a solid international platform. He added that the forum calls for translating this commitment into concrete decisions aimed at protecting human dignity.

He also pointed out the importance of preserving cultural heritage, which supports a sense of belonging and helps societies restore a sense of historical continuity.

He mentioned that two ICESCO technical missions in Garabagh and East Zangazur documented the destruction of cultural heritage resulting from the Armenian occupation and recommended measures for its preservation and restoration.

In addition, the ICESCO and Azerbaijan Natavan Award for outstanding achievements in the field of cultural heritage, established with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, recognizes exemplary projects for its preservation and management in the Islamic world. The award is designed to encourage practices that preserve cultural memory and promote local development.

Salim M. AlMalik also spoke about the ICESCO Network of Young Peace Ambassadors, which unites nearly 360 young leaders from more than 80 countries to serve the cause of peace. According to him, these activities deserve continuous support.

The director-general proposed two practical priorities. The first involves investment in conflict prevention by local communities.

He named mobilizing long-term support for education and cultural heritage in conflict-affected communities as the second priority.