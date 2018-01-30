Hololei: Agreement on common aviation area will benefit both EU and Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ "We are all interested in achieving progress in the agreement on common aviation area between the EU and Azerbaijan, as signing this agreement will benefit both sides."

Report informs, Director-General for Mobility and Transport (DG MOVE), European Commission, Henrik Hololei said this at a briefing in Baku.

Notably, in January the next round of negotiations will start on the common aviation area agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU.

Hololei said that he did not want to disclose the technical details of the talks, adding that time is required to reach such an agreement.

"There is no doubt that Azerbaijan is becoming an important transport logistics hub, and this is in the interests of the European Union," he said.

According to him, the EU is interested in any corridor that allows diversifying the transport network.