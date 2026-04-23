Hikmet Hajiyev, Elchin Gasymov discuss Baku-Bratislava cooperation

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, and Slovakia's Ambassador to Baku, Elchin Gasymov, discussed relations between the two countries, Report informs.

"Had a productive meeting today with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration. We positively assessed the excellent level of bilateral relations between Slovakia and Azerbaijan. This is confirmed by numerous upcoming high-level visits. Looking forward to further strengthening our cooperation!" Gasimov said on X.