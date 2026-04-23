Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Hikmet Hajiyev, Elchin Gasymov discuss Baku-Bratislava cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 20:46
    Hikmet Hajiyev, Elchin Gasymov discuss Baku-Bratislava cooperation

    Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, and Slovakia's Ambassador to Baku, Elchin Gasymov, discussed relations between the two countries, Report informs.

    "Had a productive meeting today with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration. We positively assessed the excellent level of bilateral relations between Slovakia and Azerbaijan. This is confirmed by numerous upcoming high-level visits. Looking forward to further strengthening our cooperation!" Gasimov said on X.

    Hikmet Hajiyev Elchin Gasymov Slovakia Azerbaijan
    Hikmət Hacıyev ilə Elçin Qasımov Bakı və Bratislava arasında əməkdaşlığı müzakirə ediblər
    Хикмет Гаджиев и Эльчин Гасымов обсудили сотрудничество между Баку и Братиславой

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