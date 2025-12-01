Hikmat Hajiyev: For Azerbaijan, conflict in South Caucasus is over

Peace in the South Caucasus region should bring prosperity and development between neighbors, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, told journalists in Brussels, Report informs.

"War is over for Azerbaijan, and conflict is over," he said. "We need to solidify the peace on the ground and to make the peace also long-lasting," EU Today quotes Hajiyev as saying.

Peace, he argued, "shouldn"t be only like the lack of the war," but should bring "prosperity and development" and build interdependence between neighbours. In that context, he suggested that Armenia could move from a "deadlocked entry" to a transit country as east–west and north–south links expand.