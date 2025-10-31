Hikmat Hajiyev: Diplomats' visit to Jabrayil, Zangilan to focus on Zangazur Corridor construction

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    31 October, 2025
    Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, shared a post on X regarding the visit of diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan to the Jabrayil and Zangilan districts, according to Report.

    "We are visiting the Jabrayil and Zangilan districts together with members of the diplomatic corps, following in the footsteps of President Ilham Aliyev. The first stop of our trip is the village of Horovlu. Throughout the visit, we will mainly focus on the construction of the Zangazur Corridor, as well as the ongoing railway and highway projects in the region. Since the 2020 Patriotic War, this marks our 20th visit to the liberated territories together with the diplomatic corps," the post reads.

