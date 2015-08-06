Minister: Western sanctions against Russia had no any impact on Azerbaijani-Russian relations

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Western sanctions imposed on Russia, had no effect on Azerbaijani-Russian relations."

Report informs, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Heydar Asadov said.

According to him, cooperation between the two countries will develop further.

"We try as through customs, the Ministry of Agriculture, as well as other departments to simplify the export process by taking appropriate steps. Russia itself is also interested in this issue", said Minister.