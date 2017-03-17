Hikmat Khalil Karzai: Azerbaijan plays important role in restoring peace and stability in Afghanistan

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan plays an important role in restoring peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Report informs, Deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Hikmat Khalil Karzai stated at today's meeting of senior officials of the countries participating in Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process process in Baku.

"Azerbaijan is one of the key countries in the format Heart of Asia - Istanbul process. As a close partner of Afghanistan, Azerbaijan supports the process of establishing stability in the region and continues to play an important role in various fields”, Hikmat Khalil Karzai said.