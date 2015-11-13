Head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan welcomes decision to transfer Arif Yunus to house arrest

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ The head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Malena Mard welcomes the decision to transfer Arif Yunus to house arrest on humanitarian grounds, Report was told in the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan.

"I welcome the decision by the Baku Court of Appeal to transfer historian and human rights activist Mr. Arif Yunus to house arrest on humanitarian grounds. It is a welcome development and a positive humanitarian gesture and I hope further steps will follow. In general, the EU stands ready to further deepen and broaden our respective dialogue and cooperation with Azerbaijan", M. Mard said.