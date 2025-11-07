Hajizada: Baku hopes Yerevan will fulfill its commitments not to deploy third-party forces on the border

Baku has repeatedly expressed serious concern over the activities of the EU mission in Armenia, which contradict the preliminary agreements reached, Head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada said in an interview with Report.

"Contrary to its declared goals - promoting regional stability and strengthening trust between Azerbaijan and Armenia - the mission has in fact been used as a tool of anti-Azerbaijani propaganda," Hajizada emphasized.

According to him, based on this, Baku insisted on and succeeded in including in the peace agreement one of its key provisions - a ban on the deployment of third-party forces along the Azerbaijan-Armenia border.

"By third-party forces, we mean, among others, the European Union mission. Our position is well known to Armenia. We hope that after the peace treaty is signed, Armenia will fulfill its commitments in this regard," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson added.