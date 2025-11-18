Hafiz Pashayev: Think tank fora - stimulus for developing relations between Baku, Washington

Hafiz Pashayev, Rector of ADA University and former Azerbaijani Ambassador to the US, noted the significant role played by American think tanks during his diplomatic tenure in Washington, Report informs.

Speaking at the 1st Azerbaijan-United States Think Tank Forum, Pashayev noted that during his diplomatic tenure in the United States, he was impressed by their active and professional work.

"I served as Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the United States during a rather challenging time and was our country's first representative in Washington. Much was new to me, and think tanks played a huge role in this process. Among them, I would especially highlight CSIS – I frequently attended their events, and for me, it became a true school of diplomacy," he said.

Pashayev also praised the idea of ​​holding the 1st Azerbaijan-United States Think Tank Forum, noting that such forums will stimulate the development of bilateral relations.

Hafiz Pashayev was the first ambassador of independent Azerbaijan to the United States. He took up this post in 1993 and, in the following years, became one of the key figures in the formation of Azerbaijani-American relations.