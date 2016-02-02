GUAM and Poland agree on cooperation in various regional formats

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Secretary General of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM) Altay Afandiyev met with the Ambassador of Poland to Ukraine Henryk Litvinov, Report informs citing the press service of GUAM.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on the current state of affairs in the organization, promising areas of cooperation within the GUAM, as well as cooperation in the format of GUAM+.

The parties agreed that the current situation in and around the region urgently requires greater interaction between the GUAM countries and their partners, particularly in development of GUAM transport corridor, implementation of the agreement on the establishment of a free trade zone.

The Ambassador confirmed their interest and support in the development of cooperation in GUAM-Poland, and the possible new multilateral and regional formats.

The sides agreed to continue close cooperation.