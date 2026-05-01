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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Giorgi Tumasyan says Ocampo's interference in Armenia-Azerbaijan ties unacceptable

    Foreign policy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 12:33
    Giorgi Tumasyan says Ocampo's interference in Armenia-Azerbaijan ties unacceptable

    From the video footage featuring Luis Ocampo and his son Tomas, it is evident that they are interfering in Armenia's domestic politics, as well as in Armenia's relations with Azerbaijan and the European Union, Giorgi Tumasyan, the chairman of the Armenian Public Platform in Georgia told Report.

    He noted that it is clear that this material is being used by certain political forces in Armenia, presumably Dashnaktsutyun, to advance their own political objectives:

    "This is absolutely unacceptable. The government elected by the people of Armenia has repeatedly stated that foreign interference is unacceptable. It is believed that since these forces operate following foreign directives, it is impossible to change their minds, but they do not have the support of the Armenian people, and this will be confirmed once again in the next elections."

    The chairman of the platform emphasized that for this reason, interference from outside, especially the involvement of individuals who have no connection to the region and do not see the benefits that peace brings to the peoples, is inadmissible.

    Minval Politika shared video footage proving Luis Ocampo's involvement in political corruption.

    Giorgi Tumasyan Luis Moreno Ocampo Armenia-Azerbaijan relations
    Giorgi Tumasyan: Okamponun Ermənistanın Azərbaycanla münasibətlərinə müdaxiləsi qəbuledilməzdir
    Тумасян: Попытки Окампо вмешаться в отношения Еревана и Баку неприемлемы

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