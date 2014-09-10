​Georgian Prime Minister to pay official visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on September 11. Report informs citing Georgian PM official site, in Baku Garibashvili will meet with the leadership of the country.

Meetings between the government delegations of two countries in the extended format are scheduled to be held during the two-day visit.

The delegation headed by the Prime Minister includes Foreign Minister Maya Panjikidze, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy, Kakha Kaladze, Finance Minister Nodar Khaduri, Agriculture Minister Otar Daneliya, Adviser to the Prime Minister Savalan Mirzayev and parliamentaries Zurab Tkemaladze and Mahir Darziyev.

The visit will complete on September 12.