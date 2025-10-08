Georgia's state minister to visit Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 08 October, 2025
- 15:26
Georgia"s State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality Tea Akhvlediani will visit Azerbaijan at the invitation of Azerbaijan's State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons.
Report informs, citing the office of Georgia's State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality, that during her visit to Baku, Akhvlediani will participate in the international conference "Joining Efforts and Strengthening Cooperation to Address Issues Related to Missing Persons," scheduled for October 9.
"The State Minister Tea Akhvlediani will deliver a speech at the opening session of the international conference in Baku," the office noted.
Latest News
17:09
Jens-Frederik Nielsen: Greenland, EU need each otherOther countries
16:59
Baku TV launches new program ‘Stay in Sports'Media
16:52
Azerbaijan, ITFC mull expanded cooperation under TCCA+ programFinance
16:49
Russia proposes naval drills with Caspian littoral statesMilitary
16:44
Azerbaijan and Oman mull implementation of joint projectsBusiness
16:32
Photo
Azerbaijani, Ukrainian ombudsmen discuss human rights cooperationDomestic policy
16:30
Photo
Over 40 million smokers switch to smoke-free alternativesBusiness
16:16
Abdulsalam Al Murshidi: Co-op with Azerbaijan opens access to advanced technologiesBusiness
16:12