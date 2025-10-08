Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World

    Georgia's state minister to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 15:26
    Georgia's state minister to visit Azerbaijan

    Georgia"s State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality Tea Akhvlediani will visit Azerbaijan at the invitation of Azerbaijan's State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons.

    Report informs, citing the office of Georgia's State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality, that during her visit to Baku, Akhvlediani will participate in the international conference "Joining Efforts and Strengthening Cooperation to Address Issues Related to Missing Persons," scheduled for October 9.

    "The State Minister Tea Akhvlediani will deliver a speech at the opening session of the international conference in Baku," the office noted.

    Azerbaijan Georgia Tea Akhvlediani Missing persons
    Gürcüstanın dövlət naziri Azərbaycana səfər edəcək
    Госминистр Грузии совершит визит в Азербайджан

    Latest News

    17:09

    Jens-Frederik Nielsen: Greenland, EU need each other

    Other countries
    16:59

    Baku TV launches new program ‘Stay in Sports'

    Media
    16:52

    Azerbaijan, ITFC mull expanded cooperation under TCCA+ program

    Finance
    16:49

    Russia proposes naval drills with Caspian littoral states

    Military
    16:44

    Azerbaijan and Oman mull implementation of joint projects

    Business
    16:32
    Photo

    Azerbaijani, Ukrainian ombudsmen discuss human rights cooperation

    Domestic policy
    16:30
    Photo

    Over 40 million smokers switch to smoke-free alternatives

    Business
    16:16

    Abdulsalam Al Murshidi: Co-op with Azerbaijan opens access to advanced technologies

    Business
    16:12

    Iran boosts oil output despite sanctions, exports hit record levels

    Region
    All News Feed