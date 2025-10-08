Georgia's state minister to visit Azerbaijan

Georgia"s State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality Tea Akhvlediani will visit Azerbaijan at the invitation of Azerbaijan's State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons.

Report informs, citing the office of Georgia's State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality, that during her visit to Baku, Akhvlediani will participate in the international conference "Joining Efforts and Strengthening Cooperation to Address Issues Related to Missing Persons," scheduled for October 9.

"The State Minister Tea Akhvlediani will deliver a speech at the opening session of the international conference in Baku," the office noted.