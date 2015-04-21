Fuad Akhundov: Azerbaijan is an independent state and we're not afraid of anyone

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Articles publishes in foreign media will not affect us because they do not have the ability to influence. Let them write what they want. We are not afraid of anyone. Azerbaijan - independent state conducting its own policy".

Report informs, it was stated by the Section Head of Political Studies and analytical analysis of the Presidential Administration Fuad Akhundov.

Concerning the total disinformation articles published in foreign media about Azerbaijan prior to I European games, F. Akhundov said that here has not been without influence of our notorious neighbors - Armenians: "However, they will not achieve anything by this. If you remember the song contest "Eurovision" has formed a good opinion of our country.At that time also dirty campaigns conducted against Azerbaijan.But they could not affect competition. After the victory of Azerbaijan in Eurovision Song Contest 700 million people have become interested in our country, to find information about it.European games will also affect the image of our country. And in this case, our enemies will try to tarnish the success of Azerbaijan. However, they will not achieve anything.Azerbaijan makes confident steps and achieved many successes. Ten years ago, few people know about Azerbaijan, many do not even know where this country.But now the situation is quite different, and the negative thoughts stated about our country do not matter".

F.Akhundov added that Azerbaijan was always in favour of fair criticism: "They - "friends" of Azerbaijan and I think that they are being paid for criticizing our country.Naturally, we consider constructive criticism.The aim of detractors now is to damage the image of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan's achievements are obvious and just because of envy, some do not want to see them.