    French ambassador to Azerbaijan attends ambassadorial in Paris

    Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ The French Foreign Ministry is hosting annual meeting of heads of diplomatic missions of the country abroad.

    Report informs, during the week of the ambassadors, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian as well as other high-ranking officials of the French Government will make speeches.

    The meeting is also attended by the French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez.

    Within the framework of the event, ambassadors will also meet with entrepreneurs.

