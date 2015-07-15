French Ambassador: Azerbaijan-France ties developing in all spheres

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ The National Day of France - Bastille Day was marked in Baku.

Report informs, the Embassy of France in Azerbaijan has organized an official reception to mark the country`s public holiday - the Bastille Day.

National anthems of Azerbaijan and France were played.

Addressing the event, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Pascal Meunier highlighted the history of development of his country, adding great progress in economic and cultural fields has been achieved.

Speaking about the relations between the two countries, the Ambassador noted that reciprocal visits, high-level meetings and talks created favorable ground for developing bilateral ties.

Hailing the dynamic development of Azerbaijan, the diplomat expressed his confidence in further developing political and economic relations, as well as cooperation in scientific, educational and cultural fields.

He underlined Azerbaijan's First Lady, President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva's contribution to the development of the Azerbaijani-French relations.

Mr. Meunier praised the excellent organization of the first European Games, saying France ranked 5th in the overall medal table.

Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Sevda Mammadaliyeva congratulated the people of France on behalf of the Azerbaijani Government. She lauded the development of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of economy, politics, education and culture.

"We believe that France as OSCE Minsk Group co-chair will contribute to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," said Sevda Mammadaliyeva.

The event brought together state and government officials, MPs, scientific and cultural figures, representatives of the diplomatic corps in Baku, public figures.

Rector of Baku branch of Moscow State University after Lomonosov, corresponding member of ANAS, Professor Nargiz Pashayeva was also present at the event.