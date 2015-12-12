France hosts event in memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ An event dedicated to the memory of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev was held in Paris, France on the eve of the National Leader's 12th death anniversary.

Report informs referring to AZERTAC, the participants viewed the exhibition reflecting the political activity of the national leader.

Ambassador Elchin Amirbayov highlighted the life and services of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev. The diplomat said the national leader had undeniable services in strengthening and maintaining the independence of Azerbaijan. “This political course had been successfully continuing by President Ilham Aliyev. Azerbaijan strengthened its place and prestige among the world states.” the Ambassador added.

Former French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Jean Perrin spoke of his meetings with national leader Heydar Aliyev. He said the national leader attached great importance to Azerbaijani-French relations.