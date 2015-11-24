Four foreign ambassadors and one consul learn Azerbaijani language in Baku

Baku. 24 November.REPORT.AZ/ Language courses operate in the Translation Center under the Cabinet of Ministers for correct and convenient learning of Azerbaijani language by foreign citizens living in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the Center, officials of embassies of foreign countries to Azerbaijan, representatives of different foreign organizations acting in Azerbaijan, heads and employees of foreign companies as well as other foreigners are interested in the courses.

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors of Cuba, Serbia, Spain, Kingdom of the Netherlands as well as officials of other embassies operating in the country joined the courses at the first stage.

Consul and Deputy Ambassador of Austrian Republic to Azerbaijan, officials of Brazil Embassy, some Braziliancitizens living in Baku and military attaché of Pakistan Embassy participate in lessons at the second stage.

Non-residents more interested in courses are officials of Russian Embassy. They participate in courses separately, in large group lessons as for majority.

Course period is 6-12 months. Lessons are held twice a week in the administrative building of Translation Center, with duration of 1,5 hours.