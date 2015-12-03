​Foreign Minister: OSCE institutions' violations of mandate may seriously affect future cooperation with Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Violations of mandate by ODIHR OSCE may seriously affect the future cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Report informs, it was stated by Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov at a meeting of the 22th Ministerial Council of the OSCE in Belgrade.

The minister reminded that Azerbaijan had requested the assistance of the ODIHR regarding election monitoring held in the country on November 1, but the Bureau decided not to send an observation mission. "Such violations of mandate by OSCE institutions cannot go without a serious undermining the prospects for our future cooperation with ODIHR.

This situation should be addressed. The appropriate steps to prevent similar incidents in the future must be taken. "- said Mammadyarov.

He called on the OSCE foreign ministers to seriously consider the proposals of the Azerbaijani delegation in this regard.