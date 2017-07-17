Foreign Minister: Baku hopes for positive outcome on the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress

© Report

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress has played a significant role in the development of the humanitarian relations between Azerbaijan and Russia," said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"We have expressed our opinion on this issue multiple times at different levels. This organization has played an important binding role in the improvement of the humanitarian and other ties between the two countries," Mammadyarov noted.

According to him, the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress has eliminated the legal deficiences presented to it. "We hope for a positive outcome of the appeal decision," diplomat added.