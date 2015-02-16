 Top
    Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the newly appointed US Ambassador

    Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Robert Cekuta, the newly appointed Ambassador of the United States of America to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    During the meeting, the Ambassador Robert Cekuta presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

    Ambassador Robert Cekuta noted that he would spare no efforts to enhance bilateral relations during his diplomatic mission.

    Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished to Ambassador Robert Cekuta every success in his diplomatic activities.

