Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Greece FM

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Nikolaos Kotzias, Foreign Minister of Greece on the sidelines of the 70th Session of the UN General Assembly on 27 September, 2015.

Report informs, at the meeting, the sides expressed their satisfaction with the relations between two countries, especially the development of cooperation in the energy field.

Noting the successful continuation of the construction of TANAP and TAP gas pipelines, Elmar Mammadyarov stressed that these projects will serve for the promotion of cooperation and development, and the creation of new jobs across countries and regions through which the pipelines will pass. He also added the projects will change the energy landscape of the region.

The Greek Minister noted the existence of great potential in many fields for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Greece. Talking about the importance of official visits between two countries and inter-governmental commission meeting, the Greek Foreign Minister expressed his intention to visit Azerbaijan to conduct political consultations.

During the meeting, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov gave also information about the latest developments of the negotiations on the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

Noting the facts of Armenia’s escalating the situation through various acts of sabotage on the contact line and along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, intensively violating the ceasefire, he stressed that the main objective of Armenia is to impede the negotiations process and to consolidate the current status-quo based on aggression and occupation.

The sides also exchanged their views on issues such as migrant problem and cooperation in the field of tourism.