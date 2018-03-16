 Top
    Close photo mode

    FM: Work underway to return Azerbaijani women and children from Iraq

    Mammadyarov: It's not an easy question© Report/ Elchin Murad

    Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Work is ongoing on the return of Azerbaijani women and children from Iraq.

    Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told reporters.

    Foreign Minister noted that a working group has already been set up to deal with this issue.

    "They first need to find out why, for what reason these families visited there. It's not an easy question. We are dealing with this issue directly with the local government," Mammadyarov said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi