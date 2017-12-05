FM: Strengthening stability in Caspian Sea should base on respect for territorial integrity

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov attended meeting of the foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states in Moscow.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Speaking at the event, Elmar Mammadyarov pointed out that considerable work has been carried out on the draft convention by the participants in the negotiation process over the past period, highlighted historical importance of the decisions made during the high-level five-party meetings and reached agreements for fruitful cooperation and preservation of stability in the Caspian Sea region.

He said that the efforts should serve for strengthening results of the long-term work on the draft convention and create a comprehensive legal basis for mutual activity and cooperation of the states in the Caspian Sea. This basic legal document will provide a solid foundation for the future architecture of mutual relations in the Caspian Sea and will further strengthen stability and security in the Caspian region.

Minister noted that confidence-building measures should ensure equal security conditions for all Caspian littoral states. Strengthening stability in the Caspian Sea should be based on respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of the Caspian littoral states, considering interests of all sides without prejudice to each other's security.

Mammadyarov informed the participants that soonest signing of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea will serve to implementation of effective measures aimed at further mutual activity and cooperation of Caspian littoral states in various fields, including the Caspian Sea ecosystem protection.