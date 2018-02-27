FM: Strengthening democracy and respect for human rights one of main priorities for Azerbaijan

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ The strengthening of democracy and respect for human rights are among the top priorities for Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said speaking at the 37th Session of the UN Human Rights Council. According to the minister, Azerbaijan pays great attention to the issues of development of education and healthcare in the country.

He recalled that Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to grant women the right to vote.

"Azerbaijan is the center of multiculturalism in the world," Mammadyarov said noting that representatives of various religions and nations live in peace and harmony in the country.