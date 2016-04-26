​Foreign Minister: Spain supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo in the framework of the VII Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) in Baku today.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the sides have expressed their satisfaction with the level of political relations in the current state of cooperation between the two countries.

The sides mentioned that at present a number of project documents for the expansion of the legal framework between the two countries have been prepared, the signing of which is expected in the near future.

Elmar Mammadyarov informed the Spanish counterpart about the latest situation on the contact line between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops, the escalation of tensions and provocations by the Armenian armed forces. The Minister added that to resolve the conflict, Armenian troops should be withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo said that his country supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Elmar Mammadyarov appreciated Spain's position on the settlement of the conflict and stressed that Madrid had also contributed to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union.