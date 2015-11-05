 Top
    MFA: Russia welcomes successful holding of parliamentary elections in friendly Azerbaijan

    Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan have become a new important step in the development of government institutions and civil society

    Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Russia welcomes successful holding of parliamentary elections in friendly Azerbaijan."

    Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing today.

    According to her, the CIS observers, representatives of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) appreciated the holding of the voting, and stressed absence of violations.

    "The parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan have become a new important step in development of government institutions and civil society", said the spokeswoman.

