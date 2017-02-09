FM: Azerbaijan concerned amid situation of Metsamor NPP in Armenia

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani authorities are concerned about the situation of the Metsamor nuclear power plant (NPP) in Armenia.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stated in his interview with RIA Novosti.

"All the time with our regional partners we are concerned on Metsamor NPP. It is very old plant of a “Chernobyl type”. "Fortunately,"Rosatom "provides some extra money. But in principle, the plant is already obsolete term power. Because if God forbid, something happens, everyone will suffer, not only Armenia", said Mammadyarov.