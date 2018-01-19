Flags at Turkish diplomatic missions in Azerbaijan will be lowered

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ The flags on the building of the Consulate General of the Republic of Turkey in Nakhchivan and Ganja will be lowered due to the 28th anniversary of the 20 January tragedy.

Report was informed in the press service of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan. It was noted that the Turkish flags in Baku Turkish Martyrs' Memorial will be flown at half-mast.

"January 20, 1990, one of the turning points of the struggle for independence and independence of Azerbaijan will never be forgotten. Joy of Azerbaijan is our joy and its sorrow is our sorrow. The martyrs, who sacrificed their lives 28 years ago are commemorated and we share the sorrow of Azerbaijan on this painful day" the embassy stated.