First Azerbaijan-US forum of think tanks kicks off in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 18 November, 2025
    • 09:28
    The First Forum of Azerbaijan–US Think Tanks titled "Shared Perspectives: Azerbaijan–US Dialogue for Strategic Partnership" is underway in Baku, Report informs.

    The event brings together local research institutions and representatives from prominent American think tanks, including the Atlantic Council, New Lines Institute, Hudson Institute, the Central Asia–Caucasus Institute, as well as delegates from The National Interest magazine.

    The forum's agenda includes several thematic sessions focusing on key regional and bilateral issues. These sessions will address assessments of the Washington summit and its influence on the US-Azerbaijan relations, the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace process following the summit, and discussions on energy security and regional connectivity.

