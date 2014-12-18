Fifth meeting of National Commissions and Committees for UNESCO of TURKSOY member states kicks off in Baku

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today Fifth meeting of National Commissions and Committees for UNESCO of TURKSOY member states has kicked off in Baku. Report informs, the event is held on the occasion of 20th anniversary of establishment of the National Commissions for UNESCO .

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov made welcome speech at the meeting and noted that the aim of the event is to explore cooperation opportunities of Turkic-speaking countries in UNESCO, the implementation of various projects, discussion of essential issues like entering the nominations in UNESCO's relevant lists and strengthening the ties among the countries.

Holding four round table on the program for education and the world, cultural and natural heritage, intangible cultural heritage are planned within the framework of the event. TURKSOY's Secretary-General Dusen Kaseinov, representatives of the government of Azerbaijan, officials of UNESCO, the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, TURKPA, the heads of International Turkish Academy , the Secretary-General and representatives of National Commissions and Committees for UNESCO, officials and experts in culture, science, education, information and communication technology and other fields within the operating scope of UNESCO are attending the event.