    Farid Shafiyev 'sure one day will be a scandal at DW Russian, just like in BBC'

    Foreign policy
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 15:54
    Farid Shafiyev 'sure one day will be a scandal at DW Russian, just like in BBC'

    Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), has said "one day will be a scandal at DW Russian, just like in BBC right now," Report informs.

    "What is the point to promote notorious VOMA, revanchist paramilitary in Armenia as a defence organization. Looks like a few people at DW Russian can't find peace with peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, promoting very biased reporting and bringing few marginal voices at the spotlight. Detached from reality in the South Caucasus," Shafiyev wrote on X.

    Fərid Şəfiyev: Bir gün "DW Russian"da da BBC-də olduğu kimi qalmaqal olacaq
    Фарид Шафиев: DW Russian грозит скандал по примеру BBC

