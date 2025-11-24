Farid Shafiyev calls Azerbaijan-Türkiye military-political co-op exemplary

The military-political cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is exemplary, Farid Shafiyev, chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR), said at the First Shusha Forum of Azerbaijani-Turkish Think Tanks, Report informs.

He noted that the political landscape of the region has changed radically: "There are a number of areas in which we should closely cooperate with Türkiye. At this stage, we must work as hard as possible to ensure that the fundamental elements of our policies are aligned. The process of normalizing the situation in the South Caucasus and with Armenia is ongoing. Representatives of Armenian civil society recently visited Azerbaijan. Now, Armenia is talking about peace, but behind this lies Azerbaijan's victory. Without this victory, they would not be talking about peace. In 2019, the Armenian leader said: 'Karabakh is Armenia.' All this must not be forgotten."

Shafiyev also noted pressure from the West: "The first issue is related to the Zangazur Corridor, and the second is related to the Turkic world. There is also pressure from various geopolitical powers on Central Asia. If we act in a coordinated manner, we can achieve our goals. The third issue is the Middle East. Azerbaijan is working with Türkiye on matters realted to Syria, Gaza, and Israel. Some forces are deliberately spreading false information against us. However, Azerbaijan is trying to provide these regions with as much assistance as possible. There are forces that are engaged in organized sabotage through the media. We must be careful with the information they disseminate."

The chairman of the Center for Analysis of International Relations added that this Forum is expected to become a permanent platform for discussing important issues.