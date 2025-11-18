Farhad Mammadov: Specific dates for Armenian public representatives' visit to Azerbaijan already determined

A series of visits by Azerbaijani public representatives to Armenia is expected over the next six months, continuing the ongoing bilateral dialogue, Farhad Mammadov, chairman of the South Caucasus Studies Center, told Report on the sidelines of the 1st Azerbaijan-US Think Tank Forum in Baku.

According to him, the Azerbaijani delegation's visit to Armenia on October 22 was part of a larger program of interaction.

"Our trip was not a one-time event; it is part of an ongoing process that includes future visits by Azerbaijani delegations to Armenia and Armenian delegations to Azerbaijan. Therefore, it is expected that we will visit the Republic of Armenia several more times over the next six months, at a minimum. This could include not only the capital, but also individual regions," he noted.

Mammadov emphasized that the Armenian delegation's visit to Azerbaijan is planned for the end of the year, and specific dates have already been determined.

"The process will be implemented in the near future. The public will be informed in a timely manner about the arrival, the progress of the discussions, and their results. What's important to us is not only the meeting itself, but also the tangible results: the topics to be discussed and the implementation of specific projects," the expert emphasized.

He added that the Armenian delegation will hold meetings with both the Azerbaijani working group and high-ranking government officials.