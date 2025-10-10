Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Expanded meeting of CIS Heads of State Council commences in Dushanbe

    Foreign policy
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 13:19
    Expanded meeting of CIS Heads of State Council commences in Dushanbe

    An expanded meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council has begun in Dushanbe, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is participating in the event.

    President Ilham Aliyev CIS Heads of State Council Azerbaijan
    Photo
    Video
    İlham Əliyev MDB Dövlət Başçıları Şurasının geniş tərkibdə iclasında iştirak edib - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Video
    Ильхам Алиев принял участие в заседании Совета глав государств СНГ в расширенном составе - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    14:41

    Uzbek President proposes new CIS cooperation initiatives in Dushanbe

    Foreign policy
    14:39

    Pakistani lawyer calls for global pressure on abusers of civilians

    Foreign policy
    14:30

    Former UK MP stresses preventing tragedies in Aghdara

    Foreign policy
    14:28

    Kopirkin: Meeting in 3+3 format planned before year-end in Yerevan or Baku

    Region
    14:24
    Photo

    Keys handed over to 28 families in Tazabina village, Khojaly – UPDATED

    Domestic policy
    14:19

    Russia backs creation of new CIS+ cooperation format

    Region
    14:18

    Ambassadors of Ukraine and Egypt discuss bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    14:16

    Committee: Consumer prices in Azerbaijan rose 5.7% in Jan.-Sept. 2025

    Finance
    14:07

    Remains belonging to 10 or more people discovered in Azerbaijan's Balligaya

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed