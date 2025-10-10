Expanded meeting of CIS Heads of State Council commences in Dushanbe
Foreign policy
- 10 October, 2025
- 13:19
An expanded meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council has begun in Dushanbe, Report informs via AZERTAC.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is participating in the event.
Latest News
14:41
Uzbek President proposes new CIS cooperation initiatives in DushanbeForeign policy
14:39
Pakistani lawyer calls for global pressure on abusers of civiliansForeign policy
14:30
Former UK MP stresses preventing tragedies in AghdaraForeign policy
14:28
Kopirkin: Meeting in 3+3 format planned before year-end in Yerevan or BakuRegion
14:24
Photo
Keys handed over to 28 families in Tazabina village, Khojaly – UPDATEDDomestic policy
14:19
Russia backs creation of new CIS+ cooperation formatRegion
14:18
Ambassadors of Ukraine and Egypt discuss bilateral cooperationForeign policy
14:16
Committee: Consumer prices in Azerbaijan rose 5.7% in Jan.-Sept. 2025Finance
14:07