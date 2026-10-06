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A photo exhibition has opened in Geneva in front of the symbolic Broken Chair monument at the Place des Nations, home to the United Nations Office in Europe, a landmark representing the suffering of people affected by all forms of armed violence.

According to Report, the exhibition, organized by the Gilavar Photo Club Public Union, features documentary photographs depicting the life stories of Azerbaijanis affected by Armenia's mine warfare and the severe consequences of landmine explosions.

Visitors were also presented with images showing the destruction and vandalism inflicted on Azerbaijani territories during the 30 years of occupation, as well as photographs reflecting the reconstruction, revival, and new life established by the Azerbaijani state in those areas.

Head of the Gilavar Photo Club Rashad Mehdiyev said the photographs call on the international community to mobilize support for declaring a "Mine-Free World" as the 18th UN Sustainable Development Goal.

He noted that 60 million people worldwide remain under the threat of landmines and that Azerbaijan is among the countries most affected by the mine problem.

Mehdiyev stressed that this should be regarded as a crime against humanity.

It was also noted that the international campaign launched in support of declaring a "Mine-Free World" as the 18th UN Sustainable Development Goal will continue in other European countries.