Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Exhibition on Armenia's mine warfare against Azerbaijan opens in Geneva

    Foreign policy
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 12:53
    Exhibition on Armenia's mine warfare against Azerbaijan opens in Geneva

    A photo exhibition has opened in Geneva in front of the symbolic Broken Chair monument at the Place des Nations, home to the United Nations Office in Europe, a landmark representing the suffering of people affected by all forms of armed violence.

    According to Report, the exhibition, organized by the Gilavar Photo Club Public Union, features documentary photographs depicting the life stories of Azerbaijanis affected by Armenia's mine warfare and the severe consequences of landmine explosions.

    Visitors were also presented with images showing the destruction and vandalism inflicted on Azerbaijani territories during the 30 years of occupation, as well as photographs reflecting the reconstruction, revival, and new life established by the Azerbaijani state in those areas.

    Head of the Gilavar Photo Club Rashad Mehdiyev said the photographs call on the international community to mobilize support for declaring a "Mine-Free World" as the 18th UN Sustainable Development Goal.

    He noted that 60 million people worldwide remain under the threat of landmines and that Azerbaijan is among the countries most affected by the mine problem.

    Mehdiyev stressed that this should be regarded as a crime against humanity.

    It was also noted that the international campaign launched in support of declaring a "Mine-Free World" as the 18th UN Sustainable Development Goal will continue in other European countries.

    Landmine problem Geneva United Nations Azerbaijan Armenia
    Cenevrədə Ermənistanın Azərbaycana qarşı mina müharibəsinə dair ekspozisiya açılıb
    В Женеве открылась фотовыставка о последствиях минной войны Армении
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    00:09

    Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countries

    Other countries
    23:55

    Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight decline

    ICT
    23:38

    Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airports

    Other countries
    23:17

    Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    22:54

    Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseload

    Domestic policy
    22:54

    Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loans

    Finance
    22:37

    Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to market

    Domestic policy
    22:36

    Prisoners in Azerbaijan begin certified vocational training

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed