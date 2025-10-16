Europe preparing for defense: Ambitious plan to strengthen security by 2030

The European Commission and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs have presented to Member States the "Preserving Peace - Defence Readiness Roadmap 2030" plan, aimed at strengthening Europe's defence capabilities, Report informs referring to the EC.

"The recent threats have shown that Europe is at risk. We have to protect every citizen and square centimetre of our territory. And Europe must respond with unity, solidarity and determination. Today's Defence Roadmap presents a clear plan with shared goals and concrete milestones on our path to 2030," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

To act swiftly where a joint approach is most effective, the Defence Roadmap proposes four initial European Readiness Flagships: The European Drone Defence Initiative, the Eastern Flank Watch, the European Air Shield, and the Defence Space Shield. These will reinforce Europe's ability to deter and defend across land, air, sea, cyber, and space while contributing directly to NATO capability targets.

The roadmap follows the ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030, a major boost in public and private investment, which gives Member States greater financial flexibility to strengthen production and readiness. The European Commission and the High Representative will present this roadmap to the European Council, including the proposals for pan-European flagship projects that will guide Europe to full defence readiness by 2030.

The roadmap also sets out plans to establish an EU-wide military mobility area by 2027, with harmonised rules and a network of land, air, and sea routes to move troops and equipment swiftly across Europe. Developed in close coordination with NATO, this will strengthen Europe's ability to respond rapidly to crises.