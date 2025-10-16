Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Europe preparing for defense: Ambitious plan to strengthen security by 2030

    Foreign policy
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 16:17
    Europe preparing for defense: Ambitious plan to strengthen security by 2030

    The European Commission and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs have presented to Member States the "Preserving Peace - Defence Readiness Roadmap 2030" plan, aimed at strengthening Europe's defence capabilities, Report informs referring to the EC.

    "The recent threats have shown that Europe is at risk. We have to protect every citizen and square centimetre of our territory. And Europe must respond with unity, solidarity and determination. Today's Defence Roadmap presents a clear plan with shared goals and concrete milestones on our path to 2030," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

    To act swiftly where a joint approach is most effective, the Defence Roadmap proposes four initial European Readiness Flagships: The European Drone Defence Initiative, the Eastern Flank Watch, the European Air Shield, and the Defence Space Shield. These will reinforce Europe's ability to deter and defend across land, air, sea, cyber, and space while contributing directly to NATO capability targets.

    The roadmap follows the ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030, a major boost in public and private investment, which gives Member States greater financial flexibility to strengthen production and readiness. The European Commission and the High Representative will present this roadmap to the European Council, including the proposals for pan-European flagship projects that will guide Europe to full defence readiness by 2030.

    The roadmap also sets out plans to establish an EU-wide military mobility area by 2027, with harmonised rules and a network of land, air, and sea routes to move troops and equipment swiftly across Europe. Developed in close coordination with NATO, this will strengthen Europe's ability to respond rapidly to crises.

    Ursula von der Leyen European Union defense
    Европа готовится к обороне: амбициозный план по укреплению безопасности до 2030 года

    Latest News

    17:35

    Kaja Kallas: EU defense roadmap includes 9 directions

    Other countries
    17:32

    European Parliament proposes to ban imports of oil products from Russia

    Other countries
    17:16

    Henna Virkkunen: Funding under Rearm Europe – Readiness 2030 will amount to €800 billion

    Other countries
    17:12

    New requirements set for Azerbaijani exports to Europe – EXCLUSIVE

    Business
    17:02

    President: Past misunderstandings between Baku and Paris have been resolved

    Foreign policy
    16:53

    Italy gets over half of Azerbaijan's crude oil exports

    Energy
    16:33
    Photo

    Azerbaijan discusses adoption of international energy efficiency standards

    Energy
    16:31

    Pashinyan: US-Armenia talks on TRIPP project slow amid global tensions

    Region
    16:18

    Sophie Lagoutte: New chapter opened in France-Azerbaijan relations

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed