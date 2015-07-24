Euractiv highlights President of the European Council's South Caucasus trip

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Euractiv media portal has published an article highlighting President of the European Council Donald Tusk's visit to the South Caucasus, Report informs referring to AZERTAC.

Headlined "Tusk tour focuses on frozen conflicts" the article says: “Between 20 and 22 July, Tusk visited Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan, which are part of the EU's Eastern partnership initiative. In Armenia, Tusk expressed concern over the recent negative trends around Nagorno-Karabakh, and urged dialogue at the highest level between the Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.”

“Azerbaijan and Armenia have no diplomatic relations, as Armenia-backed separatists are occupying Nagorno-Karabakh, officially territory of Azerbaijan.”

“The dispute is rooted in a bloody war in the early 1990s, following the breakup of the USSR. Yerevan-backed ethnic Armenian separatists seized control of Nagorno-Karabakh and several other regions of Azerbaijan during the conflict, which left some 30,000 dead,” says the article.

“A recent decision by the Council of Europe's European Court of Human Rights concerning the complaints of seven Azerbaijani nationals who were unable to return or receive compensation for their property in Lachin, in Nagorno-Karabakh, confirmed that Armenia controls the territory.”

“In Baku, Tusk made it clear that the EU has no plans to recognise Nagorno-Karabakh,” the article says.