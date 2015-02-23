 Top
    EU Special Representative for Human Rights arrives in Azerbaijan

    S.Lambrinidis will held meetings with Azerbaijani officials

    Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ The EU Special Representative for Human Rights  Stavros Lambrinidis arrived in Azerbaijan, Report informs. 

    During the visit to Baku S.Lambrinidis will held  meetings with Azerbaijani officials and will discuss the issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU, as well as the human rights situation in the country.

    The visit will end on February 26.

    This is the first visit of S. Lambrinidis to Azerbaijan as EU Special Representative for Human Rights.

