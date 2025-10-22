Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Estonian FM: Azerbaijan is important for both Estonia and the region

    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 14:10
    Estonian FM: Azerbaijan is important for both Estonia and the region

    Azerbaijan holds strategic importance not only for the region but also for Estonia, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said during a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, Report informs.

    Tsahkna noted that bilateral relations between the two countries are steadily improving:

    "Azerbaijan is an important country for both Estonia and the broader region. I've come to Baku with a large business delegation. ... Today, hundreds of Azerbaijani students are studying in Estonia, and education serves as a bridge between cultures."

    He also highlighted opportunities for expanding cooperation in digitalization and green technologies:

    "Estonia is a leading country in these areas. I believe our bilateral ties can be further enhanced. Latvia and Finland could also benefit from this cooperation," the minister added.

    XİN başçısı: Azərbaycan həm Estoniya, həm də region üçün önəmli ölkədir
    Глава МИД Эстонии: Азербайджан - важная страна как для Эстонии, так и для региона

