Estonian FM: Azerbaijan is important for both Estonia and the region

Azerbaijan holds strategic importance not only for the region but also for Estonia, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said during a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, Report informs.

Tsahkna noted that bilateral relations between the two countries are steadily improving:

"Azerbaijan is an important country for both Estonia and the broader region. I've come to Baku with a large business delegation. ... Today, hundreds of Azerbaijani students are studying in Estonia, and education serves as a bridge between cultures."

He also highlighted opportunities for expanding cooperation in digitalization and green technologies:

"Estonia is a leading country in these areas. I believe our bilateral ties can be further enhanced. Latvia and Finland could also benefit from this cooperation," the minister added.