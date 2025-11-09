Erdogan welcomes progress in Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

Türkiye welcomed the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington on August 8 this year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with journalists upon returning from Azerbaijan, Report informs via Haber Global.

He noted that Ankara welcomes the steps taken within the framework of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Five years ago, we demonstrated our strongest support for Azerbaijan. Following that glorious victory, I watched the victory parade in Azadlig Square on December 10, 2020, together with President Ilham Aliyev. Our relations, which were elevated to the level of alliance with the signing of the Shusha Declaration in 2021, continue to strengthen through concrete projects in every field," Erdogan added.