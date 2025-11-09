Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Erdogan welcomes progress in Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Foreign policy
    • 09 November, 2025
    • 15:45
    Erdogan welcomes progress in Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Recep Tayyip Erdogan

    Türkiye welcomed the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington on August 8 this year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with journalists upon returning from Azerbaijan, Report informs via Haber Global.

    He noted that Ankara welcomes the steps taken within the framework of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    "Five years ago, we demonstrated our strongest support for Azerbaijan. Following that glorious victory, I watched the victory parade in Azadlig Square on December 10, 2020, together with President Ilham Aliyev. Our relations, which were elevated to the level of alliance with the signing of the Shusha Declaration in 2021, continue to strengthen through concrete projects in every field," Erdogan added.

    Turkiye Azerbaijan Recep Tayyip Erdogan Washington accords peace process Armenia
    Ərdoğan: Vaşinqtonda əldə olunan razılaşmalardan məmnunuq
    Эрдоган: Мы довольны достигнутыми в Вашингтоне договоренностями

    Latest News

    16:18

    Azerbaijani judoka reaches final at Islamic Solidarity Games

    Karabakh
    16:01

    China says it's hoping for action from Netherlands to resolve Nexperia crisis

    Other countries
    15:45

    Erdogan welcomes progress in Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Foreign policy
    15:26

    Iran, Pakistan FMs discuss regional developments

    Region
    15:04
    Video

    Turkish MoD releases footage filmed from F-16 during military parade in Baku

    Foreign policy
    14:45

    Hakan Fidan to visit United States tomorrow

    Region
    14:27

    Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Other countries
    14:12

    Turkish president: Azerbaijan will be architect of peace in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    13:58

    China launches Lijian-1 Y9 carrier rocket

    Other countries
    All News Feed