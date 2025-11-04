Envoy: Kyiv and Baku discussing long-term gas supply contract - EXCLUSIVE

Ukraine is negotiating with Azerbaijan on concluding a long-term gas supply contract, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev said in an interview with Report.

"We are conducting negotiations on this issue and strive for closer cooperation in the energy sector between our countries," Yuriy Husyev said.

Husyev noted that the first contract for Azerbaijani gas supplies via the Trans-Balkan corridor was already concluded between the two countries.

"We hope for further steps in developing cooperation in energy, bilateral trade, humanitarian sphere, education...<...> We understand that we have common interests in the field of energy independence and energy efficiency in the Central and Eastern European region, which will also be very interesting for Azerbaijan," the diplomat emphasized.

Husyev also thanked Azerbaijan for providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

"We greatly appreciate Azerbaijan's support in the form of humanitarian aid and supplies of electrical equipment that we so desperately need, and we hope to continue this cooperation," the ambassador concluded.

The Ukrainian Group of Companies Naftogaz signed the first agreement with SOCAR Energy Ukraine, a member of the SOCAR group, for the purchase of Azerbaijani natural gas in July 2025.

Kamil Mahmudov, Kamran Gasymov