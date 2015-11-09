​Emiratis to get visa on arrival in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Citizens of the United Arab Emirates will be able to visit Azerbaijan without a visa.

Report informs citing the local media, Azerbaijani Embassy in the United Arab Emirates declared.

The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan has announced that Emiratis can obtain entry visa upon arrival, valid for 30 days’ stay at any international airport in Azerbaijan. The announcement will be effective starting November 10.

Earlier this year, an agreement between the UAE and the European Union (EU) to waive visas for the Schengen area for Emiratis was also approved. This agreement provides privileges to UAE citizens to travel to 34 countries with ease and without the need for electronic or online applications.