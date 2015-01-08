Embassy of Romania continues its activity as NATO Contact Point Embassy

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ REPORT.AZ/ North Atlantic Council has decided to prolongate the mandate of the Embassy of Romania as a NATO Contact Point Embassy in Azerbaijan for more two years. Report informs, as declared in declaration of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania Daniel Cristian Ciobanu.

Embassy of Romania performes the role of NATO Contact Point Embassy during six years - from January 1, 2009.

"During this period Embassy of Romania brought its contribution to development of dialogue and cooperation between NATO and Azerbaijan at various levels, the Ambassador stated.

He added that, following the decision of the North Atlantic Council, Embassy of Romania received the fourth mandate as NATO CPE in Azerbaijan (1 January 2015- 31 December 2016) and in its forth mandate intends to organize further conferences and seminars focused on promoting values and principles that NATO stands for.

"Romania highly values Azerbaijan cooperation with the Alliance and its active role within the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council (EAPC), welcomes the cooperation of Azerbaijan with NATO and the active role taken by Baku within the Partnership for Peace, and particularly in the fight against terrorism, by supporting international mission in Afghanistan", declared C.Ciobanu and added that the relationship between NATO and Azerbaijan has a strategic value.